Michigan health officials warn against dangerous pesticides sold online

WEST MICHIGAN — Michigan health officials are warning residents to avoid two specific unregistered pesticides that can be purchased on popular online marketplaces like Amazon and Shein.

FOX 17 Screenshot One of the pesticides the MDHHS is warning people about.

FOX 17 SNIPER, on of the pesticides the MDHSS is warning poeple about, for sale on Shein.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued warnings against buying "Sniper" and "Nopest" brand pesticides that are marketed for home use.

Environmental Protection Agency Pesticides not approved by the EPA the MDHHS is warning about.

Both products contain dichlorvos, also known as DDVP, in highly concentrated amounts. Officials say these concentrated levels have led to recent poisonings in Michigan.

Pesticide poisoning symptoms include:



Eye, nose and/or throat irritation

Headache

Nausea

Seizures

Shortness of breath

Skin irritation

Coma

Death

A quick online search shows these products are readily available. Similar bottles of "Sniper" can be found on Amazon and Shein, marketed specifically for in-home use.

What to look for when buying pesticides

As residents prepare for spring gardening, officials recommend purchasing only pesticides that display both an EPA registration number and EPA establishment number on the label. These products have been tested for safety.

How to safely dispose of unregistered pesticides

If you have purchased these unregistered pesticides, dispose of them immediately by following these steps:

Wear protective clothing, including gloves, face mask and eye protection

Double bag the container in heavy plastic

Add dirt, sand or kitty litter to the bag

Contact your local waste management company to find the best disposal method

Do not pour down the drain

Pesticide safety statistics

Since 2001, there have been three confirmed unintentional pesticide-related deaths in Michigan. However, the state has reported 2,700 pesticide illnesses or injuries in the last decade.

If you become sick after being exposed to pesticides, contact Poison Control at 800-222-1222 or call your health care provider. If you become severely ill or have a hard time breathing, call 911 or go to the emergency room.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube