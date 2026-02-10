Michigan health officials warn against dangerous pesticides sold online

WEST MICHIGAN — Michigan health officials are warning residents to avoid two specific unregistered pesticides that can be purchased on popular online marketplaces like Amazon and Shein.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued warnings against buying "Sniper" and "Nopest" brand pesticides that are marketed for home use.
Both products contain dichlorvos, also known as DDVP, in highly concentrated amounts. Officials say these concentrated levels have led to recent poisonings in Michigan.
Pesticide poisoning symptoms include:
- Eye, nose and/or throat irritation
- Headache
- Nausea
- Seizures
- Shortness of breath
- Skin irritation
- Coma
- Death
A quick online search shows these products are readily available. Similar bottles of "Sniper" can be found on Amazon and Shein, marketed specifically for in-home use.
What to look for when buying pesticides
As residents prepare for spring gardening, officials recommend purchasing only pesticides that display both an EPA registration number and EPA establishment number on the label. These products have been tested for safety.
How to safely dispose of unregistered pesticides
If you have purchased these unregistered pesticides, dispose of them immediately by following these steps:
- Wear protective clothing, including gloves, face mask and eye protection
- Double bag the container in heavy plastic
- Add dirt, sand or kitty litter to the bag
- Contact your local waste management company to find the best disposal method
- Do not pour down the drain
Pesticide safety statistics
Since 2001, there have been three confirmed unintentional pesticide-related deaths in Michigan. However, the state has reported 2,700 pesticide illnesses or injuries in the last decade.
If you become sick after being exposed to pesticides, contact Poison Control at 800-222-1222 or call your health care provider. If you become severely ill or have a hard time breathing, call 911 or go to the emergency room.
This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
