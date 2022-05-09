Michigan Economic Development Week kicks off

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared May 9-13 as Economic Development Week.

It aims to celebrate Michiganders’ efforts to attract and retain high-quality jobs, develop vibrant communities and improve the quality of life.

“Happy Economic Development Week! Right now, Michigan’s economy is on the move.

“In partnership with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, we have added 174,000 jobs year over year, including 21,600 auto jobs since I took office, which has helped bring our unemployment rate down to a low of 4.4%, and we continue to deliver on the kitchen-table issues that matter most to working families.

“Economic development is an area where Republicans and Democrats in Michigan have worked side by side to get things done.

“Our future is bright and I will continue to work with anyone to get things done. Let’s keep Michigan moving,” said Governor Whitmer.

The state added 220,000 jobs last year and went from a $3 billion deficit to a $7 billion budget surplus.

The International Economic Development Council established Economic Development Week in 2016 to increase awareness of local programs that create jobs, advance career development opportunities and improve the quality of life in communities.

It is the largest professional economic development organization dedicated to serving economic developers.

You can view Governor Whitmer’s full proclamation here.

