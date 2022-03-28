Michigan DNR working to prevent wildfires

GRAND RAPIDS — Many of us associate wildfires with the large outbreaks we see out west but in fact wildfires can and have happened here in Michigan. Our wildfire season is well underway and the DNR is preparing to keep our state safe.

The DNR looks after Michigan’s 20 million acres of forest land plus any private land watching for wildfires whenever there is no snow. Wildfire calls have already started coming into the DNR this year as they worry about an active spring season coming off of a winter with not a lot of system moisture filled snow leading to grasses and leaves drying out even quicker.

4 DNR fire prevention offices are based throughout West Michigan ready to take action whenever needed. In the meantime, we can help by watching the weather, having water nearby and getting a burn permit. DNR says its simple to remember; if its windy, warm and dry don't burn as 90 % of fires are human caused debris burns.