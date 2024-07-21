Michigan Democratic Party reacts to Trump-Vance rally in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Chair of the Michigan Democratic Party, Lavora Barnes, shared her thoughts following former President Donald Trump's campaign stop in Grand Rapids.

Barnes told FOX 17 that as they go through this process, people will hear more from them about how the Project 2025 agenda is "going to rip away rights, raise taxes on the middle class, crush unions, and ship jobs to China."

Barnes also disagreed with Trump's statements about Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Recently, her name has come up multiple times as a potential candidate for the Democratic Party, as many question whether Biden will stay in the race. During the rally, Trump said he wouldn't mind running against her and criticized her time in office.

"It always stands out to me that the Republicans who have sowed violence against this governor must think we have amnesia, and that we don't remember who they are, that they're the ones who have been stoking the flames of violence here in Michigan, and that she's the one who has been the voice of calm and reason and strength and power in the state," Barnes told FOX 17.

She says Trump has sold out union workers and working families, lost thousands of jobs, and tried to rip away healthcare. She added that it is important for Michiganders to remember that when they head to the ballot box.

