Michigan bills would give sex abuse victims more time to sue

Paul Sancya/AP
FILE - In this June 16, 2021 file photo, Jon Vaughn, a former University of Michigan football player from 1988 to 1991 speaks during a news conference in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan lawmakers are poised to consider bipartisan bills aimed at helping potentially thousands of sex abuse victims sue for damages, including those molested by a University of Michigan sports physician. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya File)
University of Michigan Doctor Assault
Posted at 12:04 PM, Sep 29, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers are poised to consider bipartisan bills aimed at helping potentially thousands of sex abuse victims sue for damages, including those molested by a University of Michigan sports physician.

It's the second time since 2018 that legislators may overhaul laws in the wake of a major abuse scandal. Under the new measures, victims of the late Dr. Robert Anderson and others would get additional time to bring lawsuits.

Government entities couldn't use the immunity defense if they knew or should have known of prior sexual misconduct and didn't intervene.

The House Oversight Committee will hold an initial hearing Thursday.

