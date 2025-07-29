Michigan bill to restrict student cell phone use fails in House vote

A bill that would restrict cell phone use in Michigan public schools failed in the state House by just three votes last Thursday.

The legislation, sponsored by Republican State Rep. Mark Tisdel of Rochester Hills, would have required that all public schools implement a "wireless communications device policy."

The latest version of the proposal would have banned elementary and middle school students from using phones on school grounds during instruction time, breaks between classes, lunch and recess.

High school students would have faced lesser restrictions, with phones prohibited only during class time.

According to Tisdel's office, no Democrats voted for the legislation, despite Governor Whitmer highlighting it as a priority in her 2025 State of the State address.

A similar bill has been introduced in the Michigan Senate. It's been referred to the Committee on Education and Workforce.

