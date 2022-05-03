Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Michigan awards millions to improve school safety

school students
ABC15
school students
Posted at 10:49 AM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 10:49:00-04

LANSING, Mich. — 150 Michigan schools will receive a share of $10 million to help keep students safe while in the classroom.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement Tuesday.

This state funding comes from the Competitive School Safety Grant Program. It will help schools buy new equipment and technology to improve the safety and security of school buildings, students and staff.

In total, the state awarded grants to 57 school districts, 14 intermediate school districts, 40 nonpublic schools and 39 public school academies after receiving 336 eligible applications.

The chart below shows which schools in West Michigan will receive funding.

GranteeCityTotal Award
Algoma Christian SchoolKent City$47,213
Allendale Christian SchoolAllendale$7,911
Branch Intermediate School DistrictColdwater$112,438
Byron Center Charter SchoolByron Center$42,993
Cedar Springs Public SchoolsCedar Springs$99,000
Charlotte Public SchoolsCharlotte$220,000
Comstock Park Public SchoolsComstock Park$30,000
Divine Providence Academy at St. Joseph's ChurchRavenna$10,034
Eaton RESACharlotte$50,000
Faith Community Christian SchoolBelding$8,470
Fennville Public SchoolsFennville$164,052
Grand Rapids Christian SchoolsGrand Rapids$66,410
Grandville Calvin Christian SchoolsGrandville$100,000
Hackett Catholic Prep High SchoolKalamazoo$45,238
Heritage Southwest Intermediate School DistrictCassopolis$46,730
Holy Spirit SchoolGrand Rapids$49,025
Hope Academy of West MichiganGrand Rapids$28,664
Jenison Public SchoolsJenison$250,000
Kent Intermediate School DistrictGrand Rapids$50,000
Lake Michigan Catholic SchoolsSt. Joseph$77,000
Lakeview School DistrictBattle Creek$105,000
Maple Valley SchoolsVermontville$100,000
Moline Christian SchoolMoline$50,000
Muskegon Heights Public School Academy SystemMuskegon Heights$96,832
New Haven Community SchoolsNew Haven$136,230
Nextech High SchoolGrand Rapids$25,000
Nottawa Community School DistrictSturgis$50,000
Pansophia AcademyColdwater$20,238
Plymouth Christian SchoolGrand Rapids$50,000
River City Scholars Charter AcademyKentwood$25,799
South Olive Christian SchoolHolland$50,000
St. Mary Catholic School - Paw PawPaw Paw$13,280
St. Mary's Assumption SchoolBronson$42,238
St. Mary's SchoolSpring Lake$11,691
St. Patrick SchoolAda$50,000
St. Stanislaus SchoolDorr$19,705
Sturgis Public SchoolsSturgis$71,350
Union City Community SchoolsUnion City$150,000
Walkerville Public SchoolsWalkerville$43,655
Wellspring Preparatory AcademyGrand Rapids$7,460
West Side Christian SchoolGrand Rapids$50,000

Grant recipients have until July 1, 2023 to spend their award money.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Plan-For-It-960x720-WED.jpg

Weather