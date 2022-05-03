Michigan awards millions to improve school safety

LANSING, Mich. — 150 Michigan schools will receive a share of $10 million to help keep students safe while in the classroom.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement Tuesday.

This state funding comes from the Competitive School Safety Grant Program. It will help schools buy new equipment and technology to improve the safety and security of school buildings, students and staff.

In total, the state awarded grants to 57 school districts, 14 intermediate school districts, 40 nonpublic schools and 39 public school academies after receiving 336 eligible applications.

The chart below shows which schools in West Michigan will receive funding.

Grantee City Total Award Algoma Christian School Kent City $47,213 Allendale Christian School Allendale $7,911 Branch Intermediate School District Coldwater $112,438 Byron Center Charter School Byron Center $42,993 Cedar Springs Public Schools Cedar Springs $99,000 Charlotte Public Schools Charlotte $220,000 Comstock Park Public Schools Comstock Park $30,000 Divine Providence Academy at St. Joseph's Church Ravenna $10,034 Eaton RESA Charlotte $50,000 Faith Community Christian School Belding $8,470 Fennville Public Schools Fennville $164,052 Grand Rapids Christian Schools Grand Rapids $66,410 Grandville Calvin Christian Schools Grandville $100,000 Hackett Catholic Prep High School Kalamazoo $45,238 Heritage Southwest Intermediate School District Cassopolis $46,730 Holy Spirit School Grand Rapids $49,025 Hope Academy of West Michigan Grand Rapids $28,664 Jenison Public Schools Jenison $250,000 Kent Intermediate School District Grand Rapids $50,000 Lake Michigan Catholic Schools St. Joseph $77,000 Lakeview School District Battle Creek $105,000 Maple Valley Schools Vermontville $100,000 Moline Christian School Moline $50,000 Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System Muskegon Heights $96,832 New Haven Community Schools New Haven $136,230 Nextech High School Grand Rapids $25,000 Nottawa Community School District Sturgis $50,000 Pansophia Academy Coldwater $20,238 Plymouth Christian School Grand Rapids $50,000 River City Scholars Charter Academy Kentwood $25,799 South Olive Christian School Holland $50,000 St. Mary Catholic School - Paw Paw Paw Paw $13,280 St. Mary's Assumption School Bronson $42,238 St. Mary's School Spring Lake $11,691 St. Patrick School Ada $50,000 St. Stanislaus School Dorr $19,705 Sturgis Public Schools Sturgis $71,350 Union City Community Schools Union City $150,000 Walkerville Public Schools Walkerville $43,655 Wellspring Preparatory Academy Grand Rapids $7,460 West Side Christian School Grand Rapids $50,000

Grant recipients have until July 1, 2023 to spend their award money.

