Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Michigan Air National Guard flyover celebrates 100 years of aerial refueling

air national guard flyover map.jpg
Michigan Air National Guard
air national guard flyover map.jpg
Posted at 9:57 AM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 09:57:26-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're in downtown Grand Rapids Tuesday afternoon, keep your eyes on the skies.

The Michigan Air National Guard will be holding flyovers across the state Tuesday to celebrate 100 years of aerial refueling in the U.S. Air Force.

The large refueling planes called KC-135 Stratotankers will be flying in formation with A-10 Thunderbolt IIs piloted by airmen from the 127th Wing.

They are expected to pass over Grand Rapids at 11:45 a.m. and then over Battle Creek ten minutes later at 11:55.

air national guard flyover map.jpg

They say anyone who manages to get a photo of the flyovers can share them with the 127th Wing's social media pages, which will give you a chance to receive a unit patch of your own.

For a full flyover schedule, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward