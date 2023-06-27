Michigan Air National Guard flyover celebrates 100 years of aerial refueling

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're in downtown Grand Rapids Tuesday afternoon, keep your eyes on the skies.

The Michigan Air National Guard will be holding flyovers across the state Tuesday to celebrate 100 years of aerial refueling in the U.S. Air Force.

The large refueling planes called KC-135 Stratotankers will be flying in formation with A-10 Thunderbolt IIs piloted by airmen from the 127th Wing.

They are expected to pass over Grand Rapids at 11:45 a.m. and then over Battle Creek ten minutes later at 11:55.

Michigan Air National Guard

They say anyone who manages to get a photo of the flyovers can share them with the 127th Wing's social media pages, which will give you a chance to receive a unit patch of your own.

For a full flyover schedule, click here.

