Meteorologist Terri DeBoer joins FOX 17 Morning News

(WXMI) — FOX 17’s weather team is adding a familiar face!

Terri DeBoer, a veteran meteorologist with nearly 30 years of experience, will soon join Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig on our Morning News.

Terri has delivered forecasts at WOOD TV for decades. She tells us she’s excited to share her passion and expertise with West Michigan once again.

“I’m looking forward to returning to the challenge and excitement of forecasting West Michigan’s ever-changing weather and am thrilled to be joining the FOX 17 team,” says Terri.

“We are beyond excited to welcome someone of Terri’s caliber to our team,” says FOX 17 General Manager Kim Krause. “Not only does she bring an incredible amount of meteorological expertise but her deep connection to our West Michigan community is invaluable. She has been a trusted voice in homes across the area for decades, and we are thrilled to have her join the FOX 17 family.”

You can look forward to seeing Terri on-air in mid-November. She will deliver the morning forecasts on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays. Additionally, she will lend a hand with severe weather coverage.

Terri has also written several books. Her works include Brighter Skies Ahead: Forecasting A Full Life When You Empty the Nest and Encore Season: Making the Rest of Your Life the Best of Your Life. She is also a board member for the Grand Rapids Griffins Youth Foundation and the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan.

Read our full press release on the announcement below:

FOX 17 Terri DeBoer Announcement by WXMI on Scribd

