'Mentally Unstable' Park Township Mother Vanishes with 3 Kids, Dog

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a mother and her three children who went missing from Park Township, Michigan.

According to investigators, 50-year-old Michelle Lynn Olszewski removed her 14-year-old, 10-year-old, and 8-year-old children from school on April 30, 2025, and left the state of Michigan.

Olszewski's rental car and belongings were later found at a hotel in Indiana, according to a statement from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

"Through investigation, it was learned that Michelle removed the children from school on [April 30th] and left the state of Michigan," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "Her rental car and belongings were located in a hotel in Indiana."

Authorities believe Olszewski may be mentally unstable at this time, as they have found evidence of a history of mental instability. The family was also traveling with their medium-sized, golden brown Shiba Inu dog named Lambchop.

Olszewski and the children have not been seen at or near the Indiana hotel since May 1st, and investigators say they do not have a known source of transportation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Olszewski, her children, or the family dog is urged to contact Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or Ottawa County Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

