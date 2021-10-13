Memorial service planned in honor of Walker police officer killed in the line of duty

WALKER, Mich. — Wednesday marks 10 years since Walker police officer Trevor Slot was killed in the line of duty.

Officer Slot was just 41 when died in 2011.

He was struck while trying to stop a pair of bank robbers during a chase.

Slot was putting down stop sticks on I-96 at 8th Avenue in Ottawa County when the suspects hit him.

A memorial meant to honor his life and years of service is being held Saturday at the Walker Police and Fire Memorial in the Walker City Central Park.

“It's tough seeing his name on this wall. It's tough seeing his name on the National Memorial Wall in D.C. But it's what is necessary to continue his legacy and to remind all of us that he made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Sgt. Jason Frank with the Walker Police Department

Slot's colleagues say he was a fun person to work with and was friends with everyone.

Saturday's service begins at 10 a.m.

The department is encouraging everyone to come out and share any memories you may have of Officer Slot.