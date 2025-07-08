Mel Trotter Ministries expanding healthcare services to support shelter guests

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An expanded partnership between Mel Trotter Ministries and Catherine's Health Center aims to improve healthcare services for those experiencing homelessness.

Under the new agreement, Catherine's Health Center will offer full-time medical care at Mel Trotter's shelter at 225 Commerce SW in Grand Rapids.

Healthcare professionals will work out of a medical clinic located on the first floor.

They'll offer walk-in appointments and a wide range of services — including dental hygiene services, psychiatric care, case management support, substance use disorder treatment and more.

The goal of this initiative is to provide personalized and dignified care to guests while also reducing the number of emergency department visits and unnecessary hospitalizations.

The clinic expects to open its doors to anyone experiencing homelessness this October.

