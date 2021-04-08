Meijer stores reveal pandemic shopping trends

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A little more than a year since the pandemic started, Meijer is revealing shopping trends over the past year.

Not surprisingly, home delivery and pickup services doubled at Meijer stores over the last 12 months, and customers used “Shop & Scan” technology more than 100 million times, according to a news release Thursday.

Customers also ate more grab n’ go sushi, purchased more citrus produce and supplements, added hand weights to home gyms and purchased more decorative pillows.

Meijer sold more bikes pools and grills than past years and saw more than a 60 percent increase in fishing pole and gear sales.

Customers also turned to new video game hardware and accessories, board games and puzzles to keep themselves busy and entertained.

As wait times for restaurant take-out increased, stores saw a “dramatic” increase in grab n’ go and easy meal offerings.

More than 500,000 rotisserie chickens were sold in just the past month, for example.

Premade meals from local restaurants that Meijer partners with has been another option for some local communities.

More customers purchased produce in bulk and in bagged quantities, and more oranges, lemons, grapefruit and supplements.

Fitness items like yoga mats, exercise straps, curl bars and hand weights became hot sellers at the start of the pandemic, with more than a 300 percent increase in demand at Meijer stores.

Meijer also sold more than 1 million bed pillows in 2020 and opted for white goods with antimicrobial properties.

Thermal curtains and weighted blankets grew more than 50 percent compared to last year.

Adding a variety of scents and ambiance to workspaces, spa-themed candles increased in popularity as the year progressed, resulting in a 160 percent increase since the beginning of the pandemic.

Disposable dishes, aluminum foil, baking paper and food storage also saw large increases.

Most recently, shoppers have been focusing on home organizing and adding more environmentally safe cleaning solutions to their supply closets.

Meijer Express locations, which saw an expected decrease in gas sales due to less commuting, became de facto destination for customers seeking quick trips.

In addition to late-night snacks and beverages, 24-hour Meijer Express locations saw double-digit growth in firewood and propane sales for backyard gatherings and camping trips.

Finally, lottery ticket sales were up more than 25 percent at Meijer stores and Meijer Express locations during the past 12 months.