Mega Millions tickets jump to $5, lottery says bigger jackpots

(WXMI) — Mega Millions tickets are now $5, an increase from $2. Lottery officials said that the odds of winning the jackpot are also getting better.

Party World in Grand Rapids sells a lot of Mega Millions tickets.

"A lot of people have heard about it but some people we tell and it's surprising to them and there's been some mixed reaction from customers," Party World manager Andrew Bekins said.

The customers we spoke with also had mixed reactions.

"It is what it is," one customer said.

"I'll just buy my $5 ticket, it's all I can do right now," another added.

"I'll take the Mega (Millions) and if I win today you'll see a screaming lady," one player told us.

The Michigan Lottery said in a statement to FOX 17:

"The new version of Mega Millions features bigger prizes at every non-jackpot prize tier, better odds to win the jackpot, better odds overall, larger starting jackpots, and faster-growing jackpots. These enhancements, along with a built-in multiplier feature, bring new excitement to the game for Michiganders, and with bigger jackpots, will lead to more money for the School Aid Fund."

