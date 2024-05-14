Meet Your Class: West MI college students launch site to find the right roommate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Finding the right roommate can be a daunting task for college students. To address this challenge, a group of former Forest Hills students have launched a website called Meet Your Class.

Meet Your Class aims to provide a centralized resource for students to connect with potential roommates who share similar interests, backgrounds, and values. The website allows users to create an account, add pictures and a personal biography.

It allows students to search for roommates based on specific criteria, such as their declared major.

Once you find someone you think you might click with, you can message them on the platform.

Meet Your Class will also post your info on major social media networks if you choose, making sure you are exposed to as many potential matches as possible.

“We just want to be where students already are,” co-founder Blake Mischley told FOX 17.

“Generally students come to us once they've applied to a college, or been accepted."

Meet Your Class has already gained significant traction, with over 360,000 students using the platform. The website is completely free to use.

It was launched at the end of 2022 by a group of current University of Michigan students. Three of them, including Mischley, knew each other while attending Forest Hills Northern high school.

The young company already has partnerships with several Michigan schools. Though as Mischley told FOX 17, "we can't announce the names of the three schools yet, just because we're finalizing the marketing of them."

The website's creators aim to provide a valuable resource for students to expand their real life social networks, and hopefully find compatible roommates.

