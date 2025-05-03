'Medical Event Suspected' in Fatal Single-Car Crash in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Wyoming, Michigan, that left one person dead.

According to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety, the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on May 2, 2025, in the 2200 block of Gezon Parkway.

"Upon arrival, first responders located a severely damaged vehicle with two occupants trapped inside," the department said in a statement.

The Wyoming Fire Department was able to extricate both individuals from the car.

Wyoming Public Safety said in a statement that the driver, a 77-year-old male resident of Byron Center, was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died. The passenger of the vehicle was not injured.

Preliminary investigation indicates the driver may have experienced a medical event before the crash, authorities said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Wyoming Police Accident Investigation and Forensic Science Units.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345, 1-866-774-2345, or www.silentobserver.org.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube