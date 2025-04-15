Watch Now
MDOT WARNING: ‘Outstanding toll invoice’ is a scam

LANSING, Mich. — The latest scam is a message that claims you owe money for road tolls to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

MDOT says our state doesn’t even have any toll roads. It’s a scam, and it looks like this:

MDOT screenshot-for-toll-scam
Scam message demanding money for "outstanding toll invoices."

Note the circled URL. It looks official, but it’s fake.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel recently shared tips about such scams:

  • State government will not request personal information through email, over the phone or text. 
  • State agencies will never demand money through email, over the phone or text. They will mail you a notice and offer payment options. 
  • State agencies never for or take payment by prepaid gift card, wire transfer, cryptocurrency, or a payment app.   

