MDOT WARNING: ‘Outstanding toll invoice’ is a scam

LANSING, Mich. — The latest scam is a message that claims you owe money for road tolls to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

MDOT says our state doesn’t even have any toll roads. It’s a scam, and it looks like this:

Michigan Department of Transportation Scam message demanding money for "outstanding toll invoices."

Note the circled URL. It looks official, but it’s fake.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel recently shared tips about such scams:



State government will not request personal information through email, over the phone or text.

State agencies will never demand money through email, over the phone or text. They will mail you a notice and offer payment options.

State agencies never for or take payment by prepaid gift card, wire transfer, cryptocurrency, or a payment app.

