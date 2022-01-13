MDHHS: More than 400 water lines in Benton Harbor replaced or identified as lead free

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — More than 400 water lines in Benton Harbor have been replaced or identified as lead free, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

The state health department adds continued work on replacing lead pipes is expected to speed up in March.

"We appreciate the cooperation of residents and collaboration with the state on this endeavor to help make sure that lead service lines are replaced, and water is safe when it comes out of faucets in Benton Harbor homes and businesses,” says Mayor Marcus Muhammad.

The MDHHS has also released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.

Residents may pick up bottled water at the following times at Benton Harbor High School (870 Colfax Avenue), according to the MDHHS:

Thursday, Jan. 13:

12–2 p.m.: Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church

4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Saturday, Jan. 15:

12–2 p.m.: Volunteers from Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor

2–4 p.m.: Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church

4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from Harbor of Hope Seventh-Day Adventist Church

Sunday, Jan. 16:

2–4 p.m.: Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Monday, Jan. 17:

12–2 p.m.: Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church

Tuesday, Jan. 18:

12–2 p.m.: Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church

Wednesday, Jan. 19:

12–2 p.m.: Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries

4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries

Self-service pickup is scheduled to take place at Southwest Community Action Agency (331 Miller Street) at the following times:

Wednesday, Jan. 12: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

10 a.m.–2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

10 a.m.–2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

10 a.m.–2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

