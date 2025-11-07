MDHHS: Full SNAP benefits to go out once department receives funding

Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services says its SNAP EBT vendor will start issuing full November benefits to recipients once it receives federal funding, following a federal judge's order Thursday requiring the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service to restore full benefits.

The Trump administration has appealed the order.

MDHHS says SNAP recipients who normally receive their benefits on the third, fifth or seventh of the month should see their full allotment within 48 hours once the department receives the funds. Other SNAP recipients should get benefits on their normal date.

"We applaud Judge McConnell's ruling requiring FNS to issue full SNAP benefits for November," MDHHS director Elizabeth Hertel said in a statement. "Many Michigan families depend on SNAP to help put nutritious food on the table and today's ruling ensures they won't be left wondering how they will feed their children – especially with the upcoming holiday season."

MDHHS has said previously that roughly 1.4 million Michiganders rely on SNAP benefits.

This news comes a day after MDHHS said reduced SNAP benefits would be distributed on Saturday.

