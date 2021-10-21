MDARD: Credit card skimmers found at several West Michigan gas pumps

LANSING, Mich. — Inspectors from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) found several credit card skimmers placed inside gas pumps in West Michigan.

MDARD says weights and measures inspectors found the credit card skimmers during a routine blitz.

“These criminals continue to try and use gas pumps to commit theft and steal your personal information for fraudulent use. These inspections are just another way MDARD is protecting Michigan consumers at the pump,” said Gary McDowell, MDARD Director. “Kudos to our weights and measures staff for their vigilance in protecting consumers' pocketbooks and personal identification.”

The skimmers were found at gas pumps in Wyoming, Portage and Grandville as well as several other locations throughout the state.

MDARD says skimmers were found at the following locations:

• Admiral, 3221 Division S., Wyoming

• Admiral, 5342 Westnedge, Portage

• Sunoco, 40200 Michigan Ave., Canton

• Admiral, 4315 Chicago Drive, Grandville

• Mobil, 1396 Ecorse Road, Ypsilanti

• Sunoco, 5843 S. Martin Luther King, Lansing

• Mobil, 1500 Haslett Rd, East Lansing

• FlexxMart, 496 Main St. Belleville

According to MDARD, credit card skimmers can’t be seen outside the pump. They are located inside where they make a copy of the person’s card information.

“Criminals who engage in this type of illegal activity exploit and manipulate the very technology that we depend on to conduct secure financial transactions in the retail marketplace,” said Timothy Waters, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. “The FBI and its local, state, and federal law enforcement partners are committed to protecting consumers, businesses, and financial institutions from fraud schemes conducted by criminal enterprises likes this one.”

MDARD is working with the FBI to try to track down the thieves.

“The station owners had security measures in place to protect their patrons such as security tape,” added Craig VanBuren, MDARD’s Lab Division Director. “Unfortunately, the thieves cut, broke, or removed the tape. It is important that both the stations and customers remain vigilant at the pump when using a bank or credit card.”

If you believe your credit card information may have been compromised, you should contact your banking institution immediately.