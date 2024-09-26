Mayor's Youth Council hosts Q&A for Grand Rapids mayoral candidates

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As our country prepares to elect the next president, Grand Rapids prepares to elect it's next mayor.

Wednesday night, the city's two mayoral candidates, Senita Lenear and David LaGrand, took part in a town hall, answering questions from local youth.

Barret Vernon is a Senior at Innovation Central High School, one of the many kids who participated in the Mayoral Candidate's Forum.

“One of the questions I'm planning on asking is about the police budget, specifically in relation with the school budget, which is something that I'm also passionate about,“ Vernon said.

A wide range of students from all over the city are educating themselves on the candidate they believe will best align with their priorities ahead of the upcoming election.

Harini Manikandan, Sophomore at City High Middle School, said, “I just really feel like a good city takes care of their youth. And I really, really want the other teenagers in this city to be taken care of and more help for them.”

Most attendees at the Mayoral Candidate's Forum are not old enough to vote, but they are still impacted by the city leader's decisions.

Fox 17 conducted one-on-one interviews with both Lenear and LaGrand ahead of the August primary.

