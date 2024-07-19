Massive internet glitch causes many local flight cancellations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The massive technology glitch has been felt around the world. One major impact was air travel, leaving passengers at Gerald R Ford International airport scrambling to get to their destinations.

“Oh Snap, that’s canceled.”

“Flight got canceled.”

“Los Angeles canceled.”

“Our flight was canceled.” that’s what many people said when they arrived at the airport Friday morning.

“We’re headed back to Florida,” said Randy Lewis. He and his wife Tandi were trying to fly Allegiant Airlines to get back home .

“Okay, so what are we going to do now? Like, didn't know what we were going to do?” said Tandi Lewis.

They were fortunate to find another flight on a different airline. Randy Lewis saying, “We were supposed to leave at nine this morning. We got here about 730 And then now our next flight doesn’t leave until like 230 this afternoon.”

Many others flying Allegiant were told to go home because of flight cancellations.

“I was going to Clearwater for my mom's 70th birthday. And I don't know how I'm going to get there.” Said DD Clough.

Meaning she will have to be on zoom, to be part of her mom’s birthday. Saying, “We'll get an email in the next 24 to 48 hours about refunds and stuff like that and I'm not going.”

“We have to wait a few days, I guess to get out of here.” Said Michael Ahearn.

He and his son were trying to get back home after vacationing in Muskegon. Saying, “When I tried to check in this morning, it wasn't work. My app on my phone wasn't working. So, well. We'll get it when we get there. In here. It wouldn't work either.”

Despite being stuck in west Michigan for a few more days Ahearn is taking it all in stride. Saying, “I'm enjoying the weather and just making the best of it.”

Not only did this internet outage affect domestic flights, but worldwide air travel was also impacted meaning the effects could be felt for days.

