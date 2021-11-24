Mason County deputies search for vehicle from scene of fatal fire

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding a missing vehicle from the scene of a fatal fire this past Monday.

Detectives are looking for a black 2003 Chevy Avalanche with MI Registration EKN 1646, according to a Facebook post Wednesday.

The vehicle has an aftermarket fog light system on the front bumper and was reported as stolen.

Warmuskerken, Matt / Mason County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information should call the Mason/Oceana County 911 Center at 231-869-5858, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office at 231-843-3475, their local 911 center or Silent Observer at 888-786-7274.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the related fire about 9:10 a.m. Monday in the 3700 block of N. Morse Road in Sheridan Township.

A passing driver reported the fire to the Mason/Oceana 911 Center.

One victim was found dead inside the home.

Fire agencies on scene included Fountain Area, Branch, Custer, Free Soil and Pere Marquette Fire.

The Michigan State Police Fire Marshall’s Division is assisting the sheriff’s office and their investigation continues.