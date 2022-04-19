Masks on The Rapid are now optional

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Riders who use The Rapid will no longer need to wear masks while on their buses. The decision comes after the Transportation Security Administration announced that it will no longer enforce the federal mask mandate on public transportation.

The new decision will make it so that masks are optional. They do not need to be worn on either the Rapid buses or at the Rapid Central Station. A statement from The Rapid’s Facebook page can be read below:

“While COVID-19 cases and positivity rates are relatively low in Kent County, masks are still an important preventive measure against COVID-19. Any Rapid customers that choose to or need to wear a mask are encouraged to do so. We ask that all customers to continue to exercise caution and be considerate of fellow riders and Rapid Bus Operators. Thank you for your patience and please respect your fellow passengers and Bus Operators as we all continue to navigate changing pandemic conditions.”

The Rapid also cautioned riders that due to customers and bus operators receiving the information at different times, there may be inconsistency in enforcement during the next 24 hours.

On an image in the same Facebook post, it said that the CDC continues to recommend people to wear masks while on indoor public transportation.

