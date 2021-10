KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A member of Kalamazoo County Government's Board of Commissioners confirmed to Fox 17 that the mask mandate in place at K-6 Kalamazoo schools will stay in place following a failed resolution.

A resolution requesting Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services to rescind the school mask mandate failed at the Commissoner's meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

3 members voted yes and 6 members voted no, with two commissioners absent for the vote.

