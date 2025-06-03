Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital expanding to meet growing demand

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital is undertaking multiple construction projects to meet increasing demand for its services, including completing the unfinished sixth floor of its West Patient Tower.

The sixth floor's south half has remained unused for a decade since the west addition was built. According to Samantha Taylor, project manager at Mary Free Bed, the hospital has been operating at over 90% capacity in recent months, up from 86% last year.

"We take our commitment to serve more patients very seriously," Taylor said. "We are just super fortunate that we are in the position that we need to build so soon, and we're excited to take more patients through our doors."

The $4.5 million expansion will add 28 patient beds along with gyms and day rooms. The completed floor will create 40 new jobs at the hospital.

Mick DeBoer, a team leader at Mary Free Bed, expressed enthusiasm about the new facilities.

"It's also super nice to have multiple gyms on the same floor. It keeps us from having to travel too far with the patients. We can get the most out of our therapy sessions. It keeps us from feeling overcrowded in the spaces that we do have," DeBoer said.

The hospital attracts patients from around the world and aims to minimize patients' waiting to be admitted.

"We are always happy that people want to come here, but we never want people to have to wait," Taylor said. "We are committed to doing as much as we can to make sure that patients don't face a wait list, and that includes building out the rest of the sixth floor."

The sixth floor is expected to be ready for patients in February 2026. The hospital is also constructing the Joan Secchia Children's Hospital, which is projected to be completed in fall 2026.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

