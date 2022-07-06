Manufacturing plant explodes in Gaines Township

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Multiple agencies responded to an explosion in Gaines Township Wednesday morning.

The Dutton Fire Department (DFD) says the explosion occurred at a manufacturing plant along Division Avenue on the south side of town before 8 a.m.

We’re told a witness called saying they heard an explosion and saw fire and smoke stemming from the facility.

Emergency responders arrived and discovered flames in the roof area, fire officials say.

Officials say the fire was quickly put out and no one was hurt.

DFD tells us the building will remain vacated until it is deemed safe.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

