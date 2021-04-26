Watch
Manton woman arrested for carrying a concealed weapon during traffic stop

Jonathan Benallack
<p>MSP</p>
Posted at 9:38 AM, Apr 26, 2021
HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP — A Manton woman was arrested after troopers pulled her over for speeding and discovered she was carrying a concealed weapon.

Troopers say they pulled the woman over for speeding while working a traffic safety initiative on M-115 near 18 Mile Rd. in Osceola County. They say they caught the woman traveling 94 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The woman was carrying a concealed pistol, driving on a suspended license and had multiple outstanding warrants for her arrest, according to Michigan State Police.

MSP says the woman was arrested on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon, and her arraignment is pending.

