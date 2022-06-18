Man wounded after drive by shooting

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. — One man was injured early Saturday morning after a drive by shooting at a gas station in Berrien Springs .

Police said it happened around 3:00 at the Speedway gas station on North Cass Street.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man who suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.

Gas station employees and other witnesses at the scene told police that an argument broke out in the parking lot and at some point, a car drove by the gas station and someone in the car fired several shots towards the people in the parking lot. The man, a Speedway employee was shot in the leg. Several gunshots also hit the gas station itself.

The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries but he is expected to be ok. The shooting remains under investigation.