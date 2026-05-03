Man stabbed during a fight in Battle Creek, suspect in custody

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department is investigating after a man was reportedly stabbed during a fight.

According to a press release from the department, officers were called to a home in the 300 block of Cliff Street just before 11 a.m. Sunday. They arrived to find a 37-year-old man suffering from two stab wounds — one to the chest and another under his right arm. The victim refused treatment at the scene, but later took himself to a local hospital. Police said injuries were not life-threatening.

Police say the suspect, a 31-year-old man from Battle Creek, left before officers arrived. Kalamazoo Township authorities were able to locate the suspect and took him into custody. He had minor injuries consistent with the altercation. Battle Creek officers interviewed the suspect and booked him into the Calhoun County Jail.

Names or possible charges have not been announced. The investigation is still ongoing.

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