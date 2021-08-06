Watch
Man stabbed at Niles Township Walmart

file photo
Berrien County Sheriff's Office 08152020
Posted at 5:48 PM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 17:48:52-04

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies and state troopers responded to reports of a stabbing at a Niles Township Walmart Friday afternoon, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told two men had gotten into a physical dispute that ended with one of the men getting stabbed.

The sheriff’s office says the stabbing victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The public is not believed to be in any danger, authorities say.

The incident is currently under investigation.

