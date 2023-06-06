Man severely hurt after car and train collide in Berrien County

GALIEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man is severely hurt, but stable, after his car collided with a train just north of the Michigan-Indiana border.

On Tuesday, around 11:30 in the morning, authorities were called to the railroad crossing on Pardee Road in Galien Township, where a train and car had reportedly crashed.

Berrien County deputies say the car was headed south on Pardee Road and steered around the railroad crossing arms, which were down at the time.

The car was hit by a westbound train.

Deputies say the driver, who is a 44-year-old man from Three Oaks, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Berrien County Sheriff's Office

However, he's in stable condition at this time.

He was the only person in the car.

The crash is still under investigation.

Responding agencies include the Berrien County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police, Three Oaks Police, Chickaming Police, Amtrack Police, Three Oaks Ambulance, SMCAS Ambulance and Galien Fire.

