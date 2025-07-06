Man injured in stabbing at Kentwood apartment complex

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police Department says a man was seriously injured in a stabbing near the at the City Line Apartments near the intersection of S Division Avenue and 52nd Street on Saturday, July 5 at 10:35 PM. Authorities say the victim's wounds are non-life-threatening, and he was treated at a local hospital.

Police located the female suspect, taking her into custody without incident. She was lodged at the Kent County Jail. Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau at (616) 656-6600 or give an anonymous tip through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

