Man injured following Muskegon boat fire

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A 24-year-old man is suffering from burns on over 60% of his body following a boat fire Saturday afternoon.

According to the Muskegon Fire Department, they responded to a boat fire at the Adeline Point Marina. When they arrived, a large sailing boat was on fire. The 24-year-old was transported to Trinity Health in Muskegon and later airlifted to Grand Rapids in serious condition.

The Muskegon County Sheriff Marine Division assisted with the extinguishment of the fire. The boat sunk during firefighting operations while moored in the marina. No other boats were damaged and the docks at the marina sustained fire damage.

Officials are still investigating, however, preliminary reports indicate cooking may have started the fire.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube