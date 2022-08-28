Man injured after boat hits Holland south pier

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Zeeland man was seriously injured after his boat hit the south pier near Holland State Park.

The crash happened just after 10:15 Saturday night.

Investigators say the man was driving a 25-foot Monterey boat with four others on board. He was headed northbound and as he approached the pier, the man turned east and hit the end of the south pier.

Deputies say the 43-year-old boat driver was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The four others on board either had minor injuries or none at all and refused medical treatment.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.