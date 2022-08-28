Watch Now
Man injured after boat hits Holland south pier

FOX 17
Holland's South Pier an hour before the crash.
Posted at 4:01 AM, Aug 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-28 04:26:06-04

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Zeeland man was seriously injured after his boat hit the south pier near Holland State Park.

The crash happened just after 10:15 Saturday night.

Investigators say the man was driving a 25-foot Monterey boat with four others on board. He was headed northbound and as he approached the pier, the man turned east and hit the end of the south pier.

Deputies say the 43-year-old boat driver was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The four others on board either had minor injuries or none at all and refused medical treatment.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

