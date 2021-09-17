Man in serious condition after motorcycle crash in Cass County

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motorcycle crash that left a Niles man in serious condition.

It happened about 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Anderson Road near M60 Highway in Howard Township, according to a news release.

An initial investigation by the sheriff’s office showed that the motorcycle was traveling south on Anderson Road and lost control in a curve, then ran off the roadway and hit a brick mailbox.

The driver, Frederick William Wogatzke, was found unconscious with serious injuries.

He was transported by ambulance to the Howard Township Fire Department and then flown to South Bend Memorial Hospital for his injuries.

Deputies say it doesn’t appear that a helmet was used and don’t know if alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.