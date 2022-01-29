Man in custody after shots fired outside a Holland gas station

HOLLAND, Mich. — A man is in the Ottawa County jail after he fired shots at another man’s car at a gas station.

Deputies say the two men got into a short altercation at the Shell gas station on North River Avenue in Holland just before 10:15 Friday night.

Police say that a 49-year-old Holland man pulled a handgun during that altercation and fired one round at a 30-year-old Hamilton man's car. The man who fired shots took off but not before witnesses got his license number.

Police eventually took the man into custody without incident after patrolling the area.

Deputies say both men did not know each other and it's unclear why shots were fired. No one was injured in the incident. The names of the men involved are being withheld.