Man hospitalized with gunshot wounds after Delta Township shooting

Posted at 5:25 PM, Sep 03, 2021
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies investigated reports of shots fired in Delta Township Friday morning.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred in the area of St. Joseph Highway and Stoll Road.

We’re told a man was found with apparent gunshot wounds, along with a nearby home that had been struck. No injuries were reported among the home’s occupants.

The injured victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries, the sheriff’s office tells us.

The incident remains under investigation. Those with information in connection to the shooting are asked to call detectives at 517-816-8199.

