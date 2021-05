GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One man was hospitalized after rolling over a car on the interstate, according to Michigan State Police (MSP)

The accident happened at 7 p.m. on EB I-96 at Whitneyville Avenue.

The driver was alert and conscious when officers arrived to the scene, and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to police.