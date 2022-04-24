Man hospitalized after rollover crash

ZEELAND, Mich. — A man was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after a rollover crash on a stretch of I-196.

The rollover happened on Westbound I-196 near mile marker 59 just before noon.

Ottawa County Sheriff's said the man was driving a Gray Pontiac Grand Am westbound on the highway when he left the road and rolled over into some trees. The driver was unresponsive and had to be cut out of the car.

The man was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. It's unclear what caused the crash.