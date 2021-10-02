Man hospitalized after Cass County crash

SILVER CREEK TOWSNHIP, Mich. — Deputies responded to a crash that occurred in Cass County Friday night.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on Indian Lake Road and M-62 in Silver Creek Township shortly after 8 p.m.

We’re told a 53-year-old man from Berrien Center drove north on Indian Lake Road when he ran into a vehicle at the intersection, which was driven by a 31-year-old man.

The 31-year-old was taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital for injuries, authorities tell us. The extent of his injuries is not yet known. The Berrien Center man and his passenger were treated at the crash scene, according to deputies.

Intoxicants are believed to be a factor in the crash, which the sheriff’s office says is still under investigation.

