Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man hospitalized after Cass County crash

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17 Photo
Cass County Sheriff's Office 01162021
Posted at 3:36 PM, Oct 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 15:54:42-04

SILVER CREEK TOWSNHIP, Mich. — Deputies responded to a crash that occurred in Cass County Friday night.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on Indian Lake Road and M-62 in Silver Creek Township shortly after 8 p.m.

We’re told a 53-year-old man from Berrien Center drove north on Indian Lake Road when he ran into a vehicle at the intersection, which was driven by a 31-year-old man.

The 31-year-old was taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital for injuries, authorities tell us. The extent of his injuries is not yet known. The Berrien Center man and his passenger were treated at the crash scene, according to deputies.

Intoxicants are believed to be a factor in the crash, which the sheriff’s office says is still under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hhm-local_promo_480x630.png

National Hispanic Heritage Month