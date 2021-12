MARSHALL, Mich. — A 50-Year-Old man is in the hospital after being stabbed late Friday night.

The stabbing happened on the 23000 block of Junction Road in Convis Township shortly before 9:45 p.m. Friday.

Officers discovered that the victims half-brother who lived in the house was the suspect. He fled the scene on foot and authorities began searching for th e man.

Officers found the suspect knocking on the door of a house not far from the area and he was taken into custody without incident.