Man hospitalized after being shot in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One man was hospitalized after being shot in Kalamazoo Sunday evening, according to police.

Authorities responded to the 500 block of Vernon Court around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting, and found a 35-year-old man with multiple gun shots wounds.

That man was transported to the hospital, where he is in critical condition. His name has not yet been released.

This incident is under investigation, as anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269)337-8139 or Silent Observer at (269)343-2100.

