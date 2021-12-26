Man hospitalized after being shot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One homeowner has been hospitalized after a shooting in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a burglary in the 900 block of Staples St. While officers were on the way the homeowner told authorities that the suspect shot him and ran away on foot.

After arriving on scene officers found the homeowner with a single gunshot wound before providing him medical care and transporting him to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.

The suspect was arrested and lodged on felony charges related to shooting and possession of a firearm after officers pursued her on foot.

Authorities utilized a perimeter and a K9 track to help locate the shooter.

Investigation of this incident is ongoing and those with information are asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8120 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

