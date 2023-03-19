Man hospitalized after being ejected from truck

NEW BUFFALO TWP., Mich. — The Berrien County Sheriff's Office says a man was hospitalized after crashing into a ditch and being ejected from his truck.

Deputies tell Fox 17, the crash happened early Sunday morning just before 12:30 on US-12 near Forest Beach Road in New Buffalo Township.

A 42-year-old Indiana man was driving a Nissan Titan when he went off the road, hit a road sign, mailbox and some trees before ending up in a ditch, and then in the eastbound lanes of US-12.

The force of the crash caused the driver to be ejected from the truck, according to deputies.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies believe alcohol was a factor in the crash but is still under investigation.