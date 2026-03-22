Man dies, woman seriously hurt in Muskegon County motorcycle crash

EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Muskegon man has died following a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning in Egelston Township.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 4:00 a.m. in the 1400 block of Carr Road. Investigators believe the motorcycle was navigating a curve when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

The bike was operated by 56-year-old David Alan Ogborn Jr., who was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a 51-year-old woman, was taken to Trinity Hospital in critical condition. Authorities say she is expected to make a full recovery.

It is unknown at this time whether alcohol played a role in the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Michigan State Police, Muskegon Township Police Department, the Egelston Township Fire Department, and Trinity EMS.

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