Man dies from injuries after motorcycle crash

ANTWERP TWP, Mich. — One man is dead after crashing his motorcycle.

On Sunday, Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to Antwerp Township due to reports of a crash. Through their investigation, they believe the 47-year-old man from Paw Paw drifted off the road and lost control of his vehicle, separating from the motorcycle.

First responders tried to save the mans life, but he was later pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital in Kalamazoo.

Deputies say the man was not wearing a helmet, with the incident remaining under investigation.

