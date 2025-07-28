Man dies after workplace accident in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — First responders with the Holland Department of Public Safety were called to LG Energy Solutions on reports of a workplace accident Sunday evening.

Officers and firefighters were called to the facility, located at 875 E 48th St in Holland City, shortly after 5:00 p.m.

They arrived to find a man partially stuck in a machine. We're told that due to his injuries the victim was clearly deceased and no lifesaving attempts were made.

The man has been identified as Kim Jung Won, who's from Korea.

Holland DPS says he was an employee of LG PRI, a vendor company working on the automation of the machinery at the LG Energy Solutions facility.

No foul play is suspected in his death.

MiOSHA is investigating the accident.

