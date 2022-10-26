Watch Now
Man dies after crash with semi-truck in Cass County

Posted at 6:36 PM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 18:36:27-04

MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 23-year-old man is dead and a 24-year-old is hospitalized, after a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck.

Deputies from Cass County Sheriff's Office say the crash unfolded on Old M-205, near Autumn Drive, in Mason Township.

Around 9:00 a.m., passenger vehicle turned into the path of a semi-truck, as the semi-truck was traveling east on Old M-205.

The driver of the semi was not harmed, deputies say.

Deputies say the car's driver, a 24-year-old man from Elkhart, was injured and hospitalized.

The car's passenger, a 23-year-old man from Elkhart, passed away at the scene due to his injuries.

He has been identified as Alexander Villalobos.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have caused the crash. Seatbelts were also worn, deputies added.

