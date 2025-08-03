Man dies after being pulled from water at Allegan County campground

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are investigating after a 60-year-old man died at Triponds Family Camp Resort in Valley Township.

According to a news release from the Allegan County Sheriff's Office, first responders were called to the campground around 3:18 p.m. Saturday.

County Dispatch received several 911 calls about the incident, saying the man was found unresponsive in the water.

People at the resort beach were able to get the man out of the water and start to render aid.

Emergency crews took the man to Holland Hospital, where he passed away.

Police have yet to identify the man.

The investigation is ongoing.

